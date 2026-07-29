Ian Edwards Breaks Down His Android vs. iPhone Green Bubble Stand-Up Bit

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Comedian Ian Edwards laid out the premise behind one of his stand-up bits during a round table segment on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, arguing that owning a Samsung phone instead of an iPhone gives non-Black people a small taste of what discrimination feels like. The bit centers on the green bubble that appears when an Android user texts an iPhone owner, and the round table quickly piled on, with the group happily admitting they hate seeing those green bubbles pop up in their group chats.

Edwards has become a recurring presence on Ben Gleib's round table format. In a separate appearance on the show, he made a case against couples living together, arguing that maintaining separate homes, down to keeping a second sink in an entirely different house, keeps a relationship stronger than sharing living space. He framed that stance around the idea that his love language is missing someone, a bit that, like the green bubble routine, turns a personal opinion into an extended comic argument.

The conversation about Android discrimination took an unplanned turn when a kidnapping alert went off on someone's phone in the middle of the segment, interrupting the round table's flow. The moment became part of the segment itself rather than a distraction from it, fitting the loose, unscripted energy that defines Gleib's round table conversations.

Edwards' appearance is one of several round table segments featured on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, a YouTube late night show built around monologues, interviews, and crowd work. Ian Edwards Explains Why He'd Never Live With His Wife on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB covers his earlier round table bit on cohabitation, another example of Edwards using the format to unpack a stand-up premise in real time.

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