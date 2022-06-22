ITV Acquires Rights for Gordon Ramsay's NEXT LEVEL CHEF

Studio Ramsay Global (SRG), Gordon Ramsay's worldwide production venture created with FOX Entertainment, has sold the UK format rights for his newest hit competition series NEXT LEVEL CHEF to ITV, it was jointly announced TODAY by Ramsay; Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment; and KATIE Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for ITV.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and marking SRG's first NEXT LEVEL CHEF format sale, it will be shot in a studio hub in the UK and also feature Ramsay alongside two additional panelists. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Ian Peckham will executive produce. Additionally, SRG will act as the production services partner for FOX Alternative Entertainment on Season Two of the U.S. flagship format of the program from the UK hub. The return of NEXT LEVEL CHEF, America's #1 new entertainment program last season, will premiere on FOX after SUPER BOWL LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Set on an iconic stage over three stories high, each floor containing a different kitchen featuring culinary equipment and ingredients matching their environment -- from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. NEXT LEVEL CHEF pits line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between against one another as they compete within the circumstances of their assigned kitchen to win a cash prize and become a NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

"When we launched NEXT LEVEL CHEF in the US earlier this year, the goal was for other broadcasters and international territories to recognize the truly original and epic format. I'm delighted ITV stepped up straight away to become our UK broadcast partners and by doing so, enabled us to develop a very exciting NEXT LEVEL CHEF global production Hub out of Acton Studios in West London," Ramsay added. "I'm also personally thrilled that by creating the UK Hub, Studio Ramsay Global is supporting the incredibly talented TV industry workforce here in the UK."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said, "NEXT LEVEL CHEF is a dynamic, edge of your seat cooking competition in a league of its own. We're so excited to welcome Gordon back to the UK and get started on perhaps the most ambitious TV studio the world has to offer!"

"With Gordon at the center of this innovative premise that moves the cooking competition space forward, we knew NEXT LEVEL CHEF would be a hit here in the States with enormous potential globally," added Wade. "NEXT LEVEL CHEF's immediate success speaks to the very reason why we're so fortunate to be in business with Gordon; and, as his longtime partners, ITV is the perfect home in the UK for his next big format."

NEXT LEVEL CHEF'S January 2022 premiere in the US ranked as the highest-rated debut of the season among Adults 18-49 and was the #3 most-streamed FOX unscripted debut ever, drawing 4.1 million viewers across Hulu and FOX NOW to date. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers on NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

Viewers can currently watch Season One of NEXT LEVEL CHEF with On Demand, Tubi, FOX NOW and Hulu.

SRG and FAE recently unveiled their second series, GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS, in which Ramsay will put his knives aside as he hunts for the most exciting and innovative new food and drink entrepreneurs to put his money where his mouth is by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level. The program will premiere in the US next season.

FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi, will soon launch a Gordon Ramsay FAST channel as it increases its linear offerings to complement the platform's current lineup of more than 100 sports and local news channels.

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with six primetime national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces NEXT LEVEL CHEF, HELL'S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK and the upcoming GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS, all on FOX, in addition to specials, including 2021's "Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip."

In 2021, Ramsay and FOX Entertainment announced their leading new worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, Tubi and global markets. His earlier multimedia production company, Studio Ramsay, was launched in the U.K. in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent.

Its shows include GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, which was the highest-rated food show of 2019; "The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay"; "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide; the ratings hit and BAFTA-nominated "Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip," for ITV; "Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance," on BBC1; the daytime cooking series "Culinary Genius," which premiered on ITV in the U.K., and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series "The Savoy" and "Gordon on Cocaine"; and the highly popular children's series "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," starring Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children's channel CBBC.

Studio Ramsay Global Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay's original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series "Scrambled," and is also behind the highly successful "Ramsay in 10," which went live during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Studio Ramsay Global Digital oversees and creates content for all behind-the-scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming, has produced content for National Geographic and "Masterclass," and produces recipe content across Ramsay's 90 million plus Social Media reach, including his breakout TikTok account.