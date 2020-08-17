Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook November 3rd

Article Pixel

Perennial Favorite Arrives in 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook November 3, 2020, Just in Time for Holiday Gift-Giving

Aug. 17, 2020  

Experience the life-affirming message of director Frank Capra's enduringly popular classic all over again when IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE arrives in a collectible 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook on November 3, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE in 4K delivers amazing clarity with sharper and brighter images for a sensational home viewing experience. An ideal holiday gift, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook boasts collectible packaging and a mini reproduction of a vintage film poster.

The Combo includes the black-and-white film in 4K high definition, as well as a colorized version on Blu-ray, along with three special features: "Restoring a Beloved Classic," "Secrets from the Vault," and "It's A Wonderful Wrap Party."


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • DANCE ON THE LAWN, The Free Outdoor Dance Festival Has Gone Virtual
  • Professional Performance Prep Announces Casting For PSYKIDZ
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • McCarter Theatre Center Cancels Performances Through January 2021