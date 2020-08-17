IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook November 3rd

Perennial Favorite Arrives in 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook November 3, 2020, Just in Time for Holiday Gift-Giving

Experience the life-affirming message of director Frank Capra's enduringly popular classic all over again when IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE arrives in a collectible 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook on November 3, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE in 4K delivers amazing clarity with sharper and brighter images for a sensational home viewing experience. An ideal holiday gift, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Steelbook boasts collectible packaging and a mini reproduction of a vintage film poster.

The Combo includes the black-and-white film in 4K high definition, as well as a colorized version on Blu-ray™, along with three special features: "Restoring a Beloved Classic," "Secrets from the Vault," and "It's A Wonderful Wrap Party."

