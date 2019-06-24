IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON?: ARROW OF THE ORION To Hit The Big Screen
"Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion," the feature-length film based on the hugely popular franchise known to insiders as DanMachi, is coming to select U.S. movie theaters this summer. The original television series, first released outside of Japan by Sentai Filmworks in 2015, was a breakout hit and enduring fan favorite.
In addition to viewing the full feature, cinema audiences will be treated to an exclusive special feature including never-before-seen interviews with Japanese production staff, a JC STAFF studio tour, an art gallery and a retrospective look at the DanMachi franchise as a whole (including "Is It Wrong..." Season 1, "Sword Oratoria," and "Hot Spring").
"Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion" is showing in the following local cinemas on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. local time (English-language subtitled):
|AMC
|AMC Danbury 16
|61 Eagle Road
|Danbury
|CT
|06810
|AMC
|AMC Clifton Commons 16
|405 State Route 3 E
|Clifton
|NJ
|07014-1609
|New Vision Theatre
|Cranford Theatre
|25 North Avenue
|Cranford
|NJ
|07016
|AMC
|AMC East Hanover 12
|145 Route 10 East
|East Hanover
|NJ
|07936
|AMC
|AMC Shops at Riverside 9
|390 Hackensack Ave
|Hackensack
|NJ
|07601
|Regal
|Regal Commerce Center 18
|2399 US Highway 1
|North Brunswick
|NJ
|08902
|AMC
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17
|Paramus
|NJ
|07652
|AMC
|AMC Rockaway 16
|363 Mount Hope Avenue
|Rockaway
|NJ
|07866
|Kerasotes
|Showplace 14
|650 Plaza Dr
|Secaucus
|NJ
|07094
|AMC
|AMC Seacourt 10
|635 Bay Avenue
|Toms River
|NJ
|08753
|AMC
|AMC Wayne 14
|67 Willowbrook Boulevard
|Wayne
|NJ
|07470
|New Vision Theatre
|Rialto Theatre
|250 East Broad Street
|Westfield
|NJ
|07090
|Regal
|Regal Kaufman Astoria 14
|35-30 38th Street
|Astoria
|NY
|11101
|Regal
|Regal Sheepshead Bay 14
|3907 Shore Parkway
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11235
|Regal
|Regal Court Street 12
|106 Court Street
|Brooklyn
|NY
|11201
|Regal
|Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX
|455 Commack Road
|Deer Park
|NY
|11729
|National Amusements
|Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas
|1001 Broadhollow Rd
|Farmingdale
|NY
|11735
|Regal
|Regal Hampton Bays 5
|119 W. Montauk Highway
|Hampton Bays
|NY
|11946
|National Amusements
|Island 16 Cinema De Lux
|185 Morris Ave
|Holtsville
|NY
|11742
|Regal
|Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax
|33 Le Count Place
|New Rochelle
|NY
|10801
|AMC
|AMC Empire 25
|234 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036-7202
|AMC
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10016
|Regal
|Regal Battery Park 11
|102 North End Avenue
|New York
|NY
|10282
|Regal
|Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13
|247 W 42nd Street
|New York
|NY
|10036
|Regal
|Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16
|2001 South Road
|Poughkeepsie
|NY
|12601
|Regal
|Regal Staten Island Stadium 16
|2474 Forest Avenue
|Staten Island
|NY
|10303
|AMC
|AMC Stony Brook 17
|2196 Nesconset Highway
|Stony Brook
|NY
|11790
|Regal
|Regal Westbury 12
|7000 Brush Hollow Road
|Westbury
|NY
|11590
|National Amusements
|City Center 15 Cinema Delux
|19 City Place
|White Plains
|NY
|10601
|National Amusements
|College Point Multiplex
|28-55 Ulmer Street
|Whitestone
|NY
|11357
|National Amusements
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill
|59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill
|Yonkers
|NY
|10710
|AMC
|AMC Center Valley 16
|2805 Center Valley Parkway
|Center Valley
|PA
|18034
Tickets for "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion" can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).
Far from the dungeon beneath Orario rises a new threat, one the beautiful goddess Artemis has sworn to destroy with the help of her chosen warrior. But this fighter isn't the renowned Ais Wallenstein or another storied hero of Orario legend. Instead the fate of Artemis' quest falls upon the shoulders of Bell Cranel, who must partner with the goddess and stand against the menace lurking in the remains of a distant, ancient city. Although Bell is the ordained champion of Artemis and a member of the goddess Hestia's familia, their adventure will test every skill and take every ounce of courage that Bell has - and perhaps, along the way, turn him into the hero he has always aspired to be.