IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON?: ARROW OF THE ORION To Hit The Big Screen

"Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion," the feature-length film based on the hugely popular franchise known to insiders as DanMachi, is coming to select U.S. movie theaters this summer. The original television series, first released outside of Japan by Sentai Filmworks in 2015, was a breakout hit and enduring fan favorite.

In addition to viewing the full feature, cinema audiences will be treated to an exclusive special feature including never-before-seen interviews with Japanese production staff, a JC STAFF studio tour, an art gallery and a retrospective look at the DanMachi franchise as a whole (including "Is It Wrong..." Season 1, "Sword Oratoria," and "Hot Spring").

"Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion" is showing in the following local cinemas on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. local time (English-language subtitled):

AMC AMC Danbury 16 61 Eagle Road Danbury CT 06810 AMC AMC Clifton Commons 16 405 State Route 3 E Clifton NJ 07014-1609 New Vision Theatre Cranford Theatre 25 North Avenue Cranford NJ 07016 AMC AMC East Hanover 12 145 Route 10 East East Hanover NJ 07936 AMC AMC Shops at Riverside 9 390 Hackensack Ave Hackensack NJ 07601 Regal Regal Commerce Center 18 2399 US Highway 1 North Brunswick NJ 08902 AMC AMC Garden State 16 1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17 Paramus NJ 07652 AMC AMC Rockaway 16 363 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway NJ 07866 Kerasotes Showplace 14 650 Plaza Dr Secaucus NJ 07094 AMC AMC Seacourt 10 635 Bay Avenue Toms River NJ 08753 AMC AMC Wayne 14 67 Willowbrook Boulevard Wayne NJ 07470 New Vision Theatre Rialto Theatre 250 East Broad Street Westfield NJ 07090 Regal Regal Kaufman Astoria 14 35-30 38th Street Astoria NY 11101 Regal Regal Sheepshead Bay 14 3907 Shore Parkway Brooklyn NY 11235 Regal Regal Court Street 12 106 Court Street Brooklyn NY 11201 Regal Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX 455 Commack Road Deer Park NY 11729 National Amusements Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas 1001 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale NY 11735 Regal Regal Hampton Bays 5 119 W. Montauk Highway Hampton Bays NY 11946 National Amusements Island 16 Cinema De Lux 185 Morris Ave Holtsville NY 11742 Regal Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax 33 Le Count Place New Rochelle NY 10801 AMC AMC Empire 25 234 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036-7202 AMC AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Avenue New York NY 10016 Regal Regal Battery Park 11 102 North End Avenue New York NY 10282 Regal Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13 247 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036 Regal Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 2001 South Road Poughkeepsie NY 12601 Regal Regal Staten Island Stadium 16 2474 Forest Avenue Staten Island NY 10303 AMC AMC Stony Brook 17 2196 Nesconset Highway Stony Brook NY 11790 Regal Regal Westbury 12 7000 Brush Hollow Road Westbury NY 11590 National Amusements City Center 15 Cinema Delux 19 City Place White Plains NY 10601 National Amusements College Point Multiplex 28-55 Ulmer Street Whitestone NY 11357 National Amusements Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill 59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill Yonkers NY 10710 AMC AMC Center Valley 16 2805 Center Valley Parkway Center Valley PA 18034

Tickets for "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion" can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Far from the dungeon beneath Orario rises a new threat, one the beautiful goddess Artemis has sworn to destroy with the help of her chosen warrior. But this fighter isn't the renowned Ais Wallenstein or another storied hero of Orario legend. Instead the fate of Artemis' quest falls upon the shoulders of Bell Cranel, who must partner with the goddess and stand against the menace lurking in the remains of a distant, ancient city. Although Bell is the ordained champion of Artemis and a member of the goddess Hestia's familia, their adventure will test every skill and take every ounce of courage that Bell has - and perhaps, along the way, turn him into the hero he has always aspired to be.





