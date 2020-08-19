IRRESISTIBLE Is Now Available on Digital Download

The home movie versions include bonus content including a gag reel and deleted scenes.

Acclaimed writer and director Jon Stewart ("The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," Rosewater) delivers the razor-sharp and timely comedy, IRRESISTIBLE, now available to own on Digital for the first time and on Blu-ray™ and DVD September 1, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The "deliciously biting satire" (Pete Hammond, Deadline) follows Golden Globe® winner Steve Carell ("The Office," 40 Year Old Virgin, The Big Short) as a political strategist going head to head with his adversary, Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne; Neighbors series, Bridesmaids), over a Midwestern town election that turns into an all-out battle between the national parties. Filled with laugh-out-loud moments from start to finish, IRRESISTIBLE on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital comes home with over 30 minutes of never-before-seen bonus content, including a gag reel, deleted and extended scenes, and featurettes with the cast and crew that take audiences deeper into the fish out of water story and behind-the-scenes on the set.

Hailed as "brilliantly hilarious" (Sean O'Connell, CinemaBlend), Jon Stewart's latest film, IRRESISTIBLE, follows what happens when a small town becomes the main attraction for two rival political pundits. Top Democratic consultant Gary Zimmer (Carell) sees an opportunity to win back voters in America's heartland when a video of a passionate farmer and retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper; Breach, August: Osage County) goes viral. After a long, hard day's work as a farmhand, Gary persuades the farmer to run for mayor. However, when the Republican National Committee counters him by sending in his brilliant nemesis, Faith Brewster (Byrne), Gary is more than primed to up his game, turning this local race into a hilarious game of tug of war.

Alongside Carell, Byrne and Cooper is a top-notch cast including Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Tully), Topher Grace ("That 70's Show," BlacKKKlansman) and Natasha Lyonne ("Orange is the New Black," "Russian Doll") that bring even more laughs throughout the wickedly funny and charming film. From Academy Award®-winning production company Plan B Entertainment and the filmmakers behind The Big Short, 12 Years a Slave and Vice, IRRESISTIBLE is an entertaining and insightful must-own film with a profound message for everyone.

View More TV Stories Related Articles