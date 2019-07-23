INVADER ZIM: ENTER THE FLORPUS to Debut on Netflix on August 16

Netflix and Nickelodeon's Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, from creator Jhonen Vasquez, will release globally on August 16th, 2019.

The series is written by Vasquez and produced by Nickelodeon.

The cast includes Richard Horvitz, Rikki Simons, Andy Berman, Melissa Fahn, Rodger Bumpass, Jhonen Vasquez, Wally Wingert, Kevin McDonald, Olivia d'Abo, Eric Bauza, Breehn Burns, Justin Roiland, Fred Tatasciore, Jenny Goldberg, Mo Collins, and Michael McDonald.

Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is THE BIG BREAK his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for.

Invader Zim debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001 and chronicled the efforts of an extraterrestrial named Zim on a mission to conquer Earth and enslave the human race.





