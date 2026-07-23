INSTADOCS: THE PREDICTION GAMES to Drop on Netflix Amid Billion-Dollar Betting Boom

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Netflix is set to release INSTADOCS: THE PREDICTION GAMES on July 26, the second installment of its quick-turn documentary series, arriving as prediction markets draw tens of millions of participants and billions of dollars in wagers worldwide. The documentary examines platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi, which together saw more than $5.6 billion wagered on last weekend's World Cup final alone, and explores the legal but contested practice of betting on outcomes ranging from elections and weather events to armed conflict. The film features interviews with Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission head Michael Selig, and raises questions about market manipulation, the harassment of journalists, and whether the aggregated judgment of large crowds can be gamed for profit. Executive producers include Josh Tyrangiel, Connor Schell, Steve Yaccino, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, and Alexa Conway, with Yaccino also serving as showrunner for the Words + Pictures production.

The installment drops viewers into the red-hot center of betting fever, tracking the fortunes made and lost, with interviews with those who own the game, including Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan and Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour, plus regulator Michael Selig, head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Prediction markets are a deceptively sophisticated idea, with roots far back in American history. But the allure of easy money can carry real risk: when bettors harass war reporters to publish fake news and hackers manufacture Spotify streams to win millions, has reality itself become a target for manipulation? Has the wisdom of crowds turned into mob rule?

About INSTADOCS: THE PREDICTION GAMES

Last weekend, more than $5.6 billion was wagered on the World Cup final using Polymarket and Kalshi. This represents just a sliver of the action on prediction markets — a legal but controversial way to gamble on the outcome of almost anything. From the World Cup and Taylor Swift's wedding to elections, weather, and armed conflict, tens of millions of people are diving into these markets — with all sorts of consequences.

Release Date: Sunday, July 26

About INSTADOCS

Instadocs is Netflix's quick-turn documentary series that moves at the speed of the story and arrives at the height of the conversation.

Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh Unconvicted, the first installment of Instadocs, is currently available on Netflix. Read more on TUDUM.

Creative Team

Executive Producers: Josh Tyrangiel, Connor Schell, Steve Yaccino, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, and Alexa Conway

Showrunner: Steve Yaccino

Supervising Producers: Amel Guettatfi and Rakhee Jethwa

Production Company: Words + Pictures

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