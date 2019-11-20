INSP Greenlights Second Season of ULTIMATE COWBOY SHOWDOWN

General-entertainment network INSP, the leader in Western & Western adjacent-themed programming, has greenlit a second season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, the competition series featuring real, modern-day cowboys. Returning to host is COUNTRY MUSIC icon, Trace Adkins. Craig Miller, VP of Original Unscripted Programming & Development for INSP, made the announcement.

In Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, 12 cowboys (men and women) from across the country compete for the ultimate cowboy prize - their own herd of cattle. Over the course of ten episodes, the contestants put their real-life cowboy skills to the test in a series of grueling challenges to show the judges how they work individually and as a team. The last cowboy standing walks away with a prize package that includes the herd, the coveted Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt-buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

"Everybody knows that cowboys are tough as nails, but the high-stakes format of this show also brings out other aspects of their personalities like wit, humor, empathy, chivalry and compassion," said Craig Miller. "Viewers get a ringside seat to observe the 'cowboy code' in action."

Trace Adkins is proud of his association with the show. "I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the 2nd season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown on INSP! I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our 1st season contestants, and I look forward to once again serving as host to a New Group of hands. I can't wait to see what they bring to the competition."

Miller added: "These are real cowboys, and when you ask a bunch of them to move into a bunkhouse and compete against each other every day, you can guarantee it will be entertaining." He continued: "Cowboys aren't exactly known for backing down, so if you watched Season 1, you know the contestants aren't afraid to lock horns."

Season 2 of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown will air exclusively on INSP. A premiere date will be announced in the coming weeks. The series is produced for insp by Glassman Media.





Related Articles View More TV Stories