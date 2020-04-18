IGN Will Host a JURASSIC PARK Watch Party With Original Cast Member Joseph Mazzello

IGN will host a watch party for Jurassic Park with special guest and original cast member Joseph Mazzello, who played Tim Murphy!

The stream will be held on Thursday, April 23rd at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. E.T.

Catch THE STREAM on IGN.com, IGN's YouTube and Cinefix's YouTube and on Jurassic World's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Participate in the chat by joining us in IGN's new Discord server or tweet along using the hashtags #JurassicPark and #WFHTheater.

"While we all continue to sit tight and wait for these scary and uncertain times to eventually be behind us, my favorite way to escape the worry and pass the time has been by watching classic films, and in my completely unbiased opinion, Jurassic Park is one of the all time greats," Mazzello told IGN. "I can't wait to join together with other fans to celebrate this iconic film and share the stories, insight, and fond and funny memories I collected while playing 'Tim Murphy.' It's gonna be a blast!"





