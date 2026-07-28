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I WANT YOUR SEX to Open in Theaters Nationwide This Week

Chase Sui Wonders, Daveed Diggs and Johnny Knoxville also appear in the Magnolia Pictures release.

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I WANT YOUR SEX to Open in Theaters Nationwide This Week

I WANT YOUR SEX, the latest feature from filmmaker Gregg Araki, is set to open in theaters nationwide this week. The film stars Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman and arrives via Magnolia Pictures following its run at the Sundance Film Festival.

FINAL NEW YORK SCREENINGS

Wednesday, July 29 at 7:00 PM

Roxy Cinema - 2 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013

Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 PM

Metrograph - 7 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002

*Limited Tickets available*

When fresh-faced Elliot lands a job with artist and provocateur Erika Tracy, his fantasies come true as she taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal, and murder.

Starring: Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Daveed Diggs, Charli XCX

Runtime: 90 Minutes / 2025 / United States

Magnolia Pictures acquired U.S. rights to the film in a competitive deal after its Sundance debut, with a cast that also includes Chase Sui Wonders, Mason Gooding, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, Roxane Mesquida, Charli XCX and Daveed Diggs. Read BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the acquisition.

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