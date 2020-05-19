Hulu & Sony Pictures Television Announce JUST SHOOT ME! Reunion

Hulu, the premium streaming television destination that offers thousands of hours of the best of current season programming, premium original series, films and full seasons of hit series, will reunite the cast and creators of Just Shoot Me! to reminisce about their favorite episodes, fondest memories, and answer curated fan questions in a virtual cast reunion, followed by a Q & A.

Entertainment Weekly's Sr. TV Editor Gerrad Hall will host the event, which takes place on June 2.

Just Shoot Me! is a Universal Studios and Brillstein-Grey Communications production and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The complete series of Just Shoot Me! is streaming on Hulu now.

Stars and creators of beloved comedy Just Shoot Me!, including David Spade, George Segal, Wendie Malick, Enrico Colantoni, Laura San Giacomo, creator Steven Levitan, director Pamela Fryman & and more.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Television

