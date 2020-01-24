Hulu Cancels Upcoming HOWARD THE DUCK and TIGRA & DAZZLER Series
Deadline reports that the upcoming Hulu/Marvel animated series "Howard the Duck" and "Tigra & Dazzler" have been scrapped.
Marvel Television shut down last month. Existing Marvel TV series have been put under the jurisdiction of Marvel boss Kevin Feige.
"Tigra & Dazzler" showrunner Erica Rivinoja exited the project recently because of creative differences. The "Howard the Duck" decision is reportedly very recent.
On "Tigra & Dazzler, "woke superheroes" and best friends Tigra and Dazzler were to fight for recognition among powered people who make up the 8 million stories in Los Angeles.
The Howard the Duck series was based on the cigar chomping character first introduced in the comics in 1973.
