Hugh Dancy Joins Season 4 of THE GOOD FIGHT

According to TV Guide, Hugh Dancy has joined the cast of The Good Fight for Season 4 of the critically acclaimed CBS ALL ACCESS show. Robert King, the show's creator and executive producer announced the news during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

TVLine has revealed that Dancy will play a former military officer who now works as an associate at the multi-national law firm that has acquired Reddick Boseman & Lockhart.

Also joining the cast for Season 4 will be John Larroquette, as well as THE GOOD WIFE alums Zach Grenier and Michael J. Fox.

The Good Fight is an American legal web television series produced for CBS's streaming service CBS All Access. It is CBS All Access's first original scripted series.[1] The series-created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson-is a spin-off and sequel to The Good Wife, which was created by the Kings.

The series follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), as she loses her employment after an enormous financial scam destroys the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie) and Diane's savings, leading them to join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's preeminent law firms. The series stars Baranski, Leslie, Jumbo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Delroy Lindo, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, and Audra McDonald, and features Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters in recurring roles.





