Hit Series RIVALS Renewed for a Third Season at Hulu

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Rivals, the critically acclaimed International Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series, has been greenlit for a third season, with twelve new episodes.

The news arrives amid a mid-season break for Season Two, which will return a second batch of six new episodes this November. The show is available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and internationally on Disney+.

As the dust settles post the scandalous revelations in Season Two, the stakes become higher and the alliances more fragile, with nothing staying buried for long. New romances blossom, old flames rekindle and shocking secrets will be spilled in this third series, which takes everyone’s favorite rivalries to the next level.

In Season Two, Tony Baddingham and Declan O'Hara's contest for the Cotswolds crown hits a fever pitch, and Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons. Across hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas, affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify.

Caught in the middle of the frenzied franchise battle, Taggie O'Hara must find the courage to follow her heart while everyone else faces the consequences of ambition, power and secrets that they can no longer hide.

Reprising their iconic roles are David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara and Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

Also returning as guest stars are Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, and Rupert Everett as her husband, Malise Gordon, Campbell Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor. Further names joining the ensemble include Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, and Jonny Weldon.

Rivals, made by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade, “Rivals” author Dame Jilly Cooper, and for Disney+, Jonny Richards. Eliza Mellor returns as Series Producer. It is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, directed by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary. “Rivals” is based on the novel of the same name, part of Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles. The series was commissioned by VP Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, Lee Mason.

Photo Credit: Disney

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