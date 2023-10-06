Hershey Felder Premieres New Film 'Musical Tales In The Venetian Grotto' With Tovah Feldshuh & Eleanor Reissa

The Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival and Temple of the Arts Present the Los Angeles Premiere of “Musical Tales in the Venetian Jewish Ghetto”, the new film written and directed by acclaimed pianist, actor, and filmmaker, Hershey Felder on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM as the Saban Theatre located at 8440 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A and musical performance with Hershey Felder who will be joined by surprise guest musicians. Tickets for this event are open to the public at https://lajfilmfest.org/.

The LAJFF founder and executive director, Hilary Helstein says, “The Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival is honored to present this one night only, LA Premiere event of Musical Tales in the Venetian Jewish Ghetto. This extraordinary film is a colorful, emotional journey to the beloved city of Venice, Italy and its rich history.

Featuring stage stars Tovah Feldshuh and Eleanor Reissa, as well as international musicians, historians, and Venetian locals, the personal stories and spirit stirring music are unforgettable. Hershey brings together an international group in a world-renowned locale that was home to the world's first Ghetto, and which has been a home for world Jews for more than five hundred years.”

Hershey Felder is known to Los Angeles audiences for his almost thirty years of Musical, Theatrical and film presentations beginning with his world-renowned and award-winning stage play “George Gershwin Alone,” followed by twelve different productions and thousands of performances many of which had their world premieres in Los Angeles that went on to international successes.

Now a resident of Florence and Venice, Italy, Hershey went on to create “Live from Florence, an Arts Broadcasting Company,” that began creating entertainment for audiences worldwide during the pandemic and donated more than $2 million to artists and arts organizations in need. In 2021 ‘Live from Florence' began producing feature films that have premiered world-wide and in 2023 Hershey Felder was appointed Artistic Director and Manager of the newly restored 1720 theatre in the heart of Florence, the “Teatro Della Signoria,” which will have its official opening on September 19, 2024.

The Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival was founded in 2006 by Hilary Helstein who has continues to work diligently on providing new and different screening experiences. The festival draws a growing and enthusiastic audience from Los Angeles and its surrounding communities. Each film program that the festival selects are chosen to give voice to important filmmakers from countries all over the world. During the pandemic shut down, Helstein provided a monthly online film format with online Q&A sessions that engaged those who tuned in globally.

Those sessions have been recorded for posterity and can be viewed again at the festival website. Hilary Helstein says, “Many filmmakers come to our festival to premiere their new films first because LA is known as the movie capital of the world and reaches a sophisticated audience who engages and enjoys learning about the diversity of Jewish culture and people from all over the world.”

TICKETS:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hershey-felders-venetian-jewish-ghetto-screening-and-piano-performance-tickets-728682628357?aff=oddtdtcreator

or www.lajfilmfest.org

ABOUT THE FILM

Discover Venice's centuries-old Jewish history and celebrate its sumptuous music and food. This travelogue from the acclaimed pianist, filmmaker, and storyteller Hershey Felder explores the fabled City of Canals to uncover the rich, often overlooked past during which Jews long endured a complex relationship within Venetian society.

Joining him are theater stars Tovah Feldshuh and Eleanor Reissa, Israeli cellist Amit Peled, and the spirited ensemble Klezmerata Fiorentina. Traversing Venice's baroque beauty by foot and gondola, this global group of friends, artists and historians share personal stories, sing and play music, and dine together, a splendid reflection on Jewish identity and art, and a feast for the eyes, ears and soul.

The Saban Theatre is a historic theater in Beverly Hills, California, formerly known as the Fox Wilshire Theater. It is an Art Deco structure at the southeast corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Hamilton Drive designed by architect S. Charles Lee and is considered a classic Los Angeles landmark. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 3, 2012.