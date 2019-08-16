Hayao Miyazaki Will Receive 2019 Sklar Creative Visionary Award

Variety reports that animation pioneer Hayao Miyazaki will be honored with the Sklar Creative Visionary Award at this year's Ryman Arts dinner and program.

Miyazaki's legendary career spans decades. Studio Ghibli's films include "Howl's Moving Castle," "Spirited Away, "Ponyo," "My Neighbor Totoro," and "Castle in the Sky." Three of his films have been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature; "Spirited Away" took home the award. His newest production, "How Do You Live?" will be released in 2020.

"Ryman Arts is thrilled that the legendary Hayao Miyazaki will be the next recipient of the Sklar Creative Visionary Award. His incredible work has advanced the art of visual storytelling and influenced the entire genre of animation, while inspiring us all," said Ryman Arts Board President and President and Creative Executive of the Hettema Group, Phil Hettema. "I can't imagine any other individual who so strongly exemplifies the essence of the visionary creativity which this award celebrates."

The Ryman Arts dinner and program will take place Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories