Harrison Ford Tells CBS SUNDAY MORNING He No Longer Needs to be the Leading Man

Actor Harrison Ford has starred in many of the iconic films of the modern era including the blockbuster "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises. But now, at 77, he no longer needs to be the leading man, he tells Lee Cowan in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 16 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.



After more than 40 years in the business, Ford says top billing doesn't matter anymore. That said, he does get top billing in his new film, "The Call of the Wild," in theaters Feb. 21, based on the novel by Jack London.



"Look, I've enjoyed every job I've ever had, because I love the work," Ford tells Cowan. "But I don't have to be a leading man anymore."



Ford talks with Cowan about his film work, his hobbies and more in a wide-ranging interview that also gets into politics.



Ford is known for not talking about politics or religion much, but he says "we've got to talk about it in a positive way." Climate change and sustainability are just a few of the topics he's passionate about.



"We're in danger of losing the support of nature for our lives. For our economies. For our societies," Ford says. "Nature doesn't need people. People need nature."



An accomplished pilot, the actor also talks with Cowan about his love of flying, which continues today, five years after a frightening crash on a golf course that fractured his pelvis and back.



Ford is known for being private and not a big fan of interviews, but he tells Cowan that talking about new projects is part of the job.



"You have a sense of responsibility to your customers," Ford says. "I think of the people that go to my movies as - more as customers than I do as fans. 'Fans' feels kind of weird to me, but always has."



CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.



Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms.





Related Articles View More TV Stories