Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn Recreate Abbey Road Cover
Cameras caught the four actors crossing the famous London street in matching formation.
Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn were spotted in London recreating the Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album cover, strutting along the famed crosswalk.
Footage of the moment aired on TODAY, capturing the four actors crossing the street in the same spot made famous by the Beatles' 1969 album cover.
According to details shared alongside the segment, four full-length movies for the Beatles are slated to arrive in 2028, one for each member of the band.
The London sighting quickly became a talking point online, offering fans an early look at the group together ahead of the upcoming films. No further details on individual roles or production timelines were included in the segment.