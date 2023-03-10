Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hannah Waddingham Joins MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7

The film, featuring returning star Tom Cruise, will be released in theaters on June 28, 2024.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible - DEAD RECKONING Part Two.

The film's writer, Christopher McQuarrie, announced Waddingham's casting through an Instagram post, revealing a first look at the Ted Lasso star in the film.

The first part of the seventh Mission: Impossible installation, featuring returning star Tom Cruise, will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023. This sequel, "Mission: Impossible - DEAD RECKONING Part Two," is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.

Globally renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself and Primetime Emmy winner for her role in hit television series Ted Lasso, will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).



