Hannah Stocking's Pee Story Sparks Real Surgeon-Dave Asprey Medical Debate on GOOD NIGHT

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Hannah Stocking's story about drinking her own urine at a baby shower took an unexpected turn on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, escalating from a personal confession into a full medical debate among the guests. The extended cut of the segment, released by the show, tracks what the channel describes as the complete arc: Stocking's confession, the room's reaction, and then an actual back-and-forth argument over the practice's health merits.

The debate pit a real surgeon arguing against the practice against biohacking author Dave Asprey, who cited stem cells and structured water in defending it. Stocking has become a recurring guest on the program, previously telling Gleib about raiding her father's chocolate factory as a kid and showing off self-inked foot tattoos done with a $20 tattoo gun bought on Amazon.

Asprey, a frequent presence on the show, has been described in earlier appearances as the father of biohacking and a four-time New York Times bestselling author focused on optimizing health and longevity through diet, technology and lifestyle changes. His past segments have included arguments for reaching age 180 and claims about ribeye and butter as a top diet hack.

The segment builds directly on Stocking's original account of the baby shower story, which began with a skincare question among five girls in a bathroom before unraveling into the decision she stood behind on camera. The full post-party experience is available to Patreon subscribers of the show.

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