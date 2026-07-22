Hamish Linklater's Richard Warren Confronts Mayor Tom Loftis in WIDOW'S BAY Scene

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A scene from WIDOW'S BAY on Apple TV puts Hamish Linklater's character Richard Warren at the center of a tense reveal: he is still alive, and he will speak only to the Lord Island Protector, a title that belongs to Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys. The clip frames the encounter as a pivotal moment in the comedy horror series, with Warren's survival raising immediate questions about what he knows and what he wants from the island's reluctant mayor.

WIDOW'S BAY centers on Mayor Tom Loftis, who is trying to revive a struggling island community located 40 miles off the New England coast by turning it into a tourist destination. His plans are complicated by a lack of Wi-Fi, unreliable cell service, and superstitious locals who believe the island is cursed. When the old stories begin coming true, his ambitions take a genuinely terrifying turn. The series was created, showrun, and executive produced by KATIE Dippold, with Hiro Murai directing and executive producing.

The ensemble cast includes Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey, with K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller in supporting roles. Matthew Rhys, an Emmy Award winner himself, also serves as an executive producer on the series. WIDOW'S BAY premiered globally on April 29, 2026, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Apple TV.

WIDOW'S BAY was renewed for a second season ahead of its Season 1 finale, with Apple TV also announcing a new multi-year overall deal with creator KATIE Dippold. The series has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes since its debut.

More on Apple TV Recent Articles PLURIBUS Season 1 Bloopers Arrive on Apple TV

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...