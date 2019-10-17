Hallmark Channel Announces WRITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS, Starring Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, and More!

Torrey DeVitto ("Chicago Med," "Pretty Little Lies") Chad Michael Murray ("Riverdale," "One Tree Hill"), Lolita Davidovich ("Paris, Wine and Romance," "How to Get Away with Murder"), Drew Seeley ("A Christmas for the Books," Union Bound) and Grant Show ("Dynasty," "Devious Maids") star in "Write Before Christmas," a new original premiering Sunday, November 17 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark CHANNEL as part of the network's beloved, number one-rated programming event, "Countdown to Christmas," which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Hallmark CHANNEL is historically the #1 television network in all of Q4.

When Jessica (DeVitto) is dumped by her boyfriend right before Christmas, she sends the five cards meant for him to five people who changed her life and somehow sets off a CHAIN REACTION of love. Aunt Lila (Davidovich), who raised Jessica, drops her card at the mailbox and Tom (Show), her neighbor, picks it up, sparking a romance. The card Jessica sends to her brother in the army motivates him to take a chance at romance, while Jessica's friend, who's been encouraging her to try out for the symphony, finds inspiration from her card to make an important life decision. Jessica's card to Jax (Seeley), a washed-up BOY BAND star, tells him his music got her through her parents' death and Jax's musical inspiration is rekindled. The fifth goes to Jessica's music teacher who inspired her to play cello. Out of the country, she has her son Luke (Murray) read her mail and he is so moved by Jessica's card, she tells Luke to give Jessica her vintage cello. As it turns out, Luke's as gun-shy about dating as Jessica, but after a six-hour first date that includes playing Mr. and Mrs. Kringle at a group home, their attraction is sealed. But just when it seems love has won, misunderstandings occur, and Fate must step in once again.

"Write Before Christmas" is from Crown Media Productions, LLC. The executive producer is Marguerite Henry and the producers are Charles Cooper and Harvey Kahn. Pat Williams directed from a screenplay by Neal Dubrofsky & Tippi Dubrofsky.





