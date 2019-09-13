Hallmark Channel Adds One-Time Only Airings of WHEN HOPE CALLS

Hallmark Channel announces scheduling additions to its September schedule which has been extended to give Hallmark CHANNEL faithful a special one-time only airing of the first two episodes of streaming Original Series, "When Hope Calls," spinoff of "When Calls the Heart," Hallmark Channel's longest-running Original Series. "When Hope Calls" has received enthusiastic praise from critics and viewers alike and has signups to Crown Media Family Network's new streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, surging. Hallmark CHANNEL also announces a Special Encore Presentation of "All of My Heart: The Wedding," starring Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott on Saturday, September 28 (9 p.m. ET/PT, 8c), which includes all-new, sneak peek interstitials of the network's new FALL lineup.

'FOREVER IN MY HEART'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, September 14 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Jack Turner

Five years after working for a family-run inn in Ireland, Jenna (Merritt Patterson) returns for a visit while on a business trip. She feels at home with her old friends in the Irish countryside, and - though recently engaged - she finds herself drawn to her former flame, Charlie (Jack Turner). While preparing for a big presentation at a Dublin hotel, Jenna's inspired by the small-town hospitality at the inn and even steps in to help Charlie when she learns it is in trouble. Torn between two different paths Jenna must decide where her heart truly lies.

"WHEN HOPE CALLS - NEW HOPE"

A Hallmark Movies Now Original Series Premiere

Now A One-Time Special Presentation to Hearties Fans on Hallmark Channel

Saturday, September 21 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Wendy Crewson, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian

Reunited sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) encounter resistance against their just-opened New Hope Orphanage from the townspeople of Brookfield, including Tess Stewart (Wendy Crewson), who has unresolved conflict with Lillian's family. Having recently returned to town, Constable Gabriel Clark (Ryan-James Hatanaka) reacquaints himself with his neighbors but suspects some may be hiding secrets. Tess's son Chuck (Greg Hovanessian) helps Grace when the cow she purchased from his mother fails to produce milk and admires Grace's tenacity. When a disaster strikes in Brookfield, Lillian and Grace band with their neighbors despite considerable danger.

"WHEN HOPE CALLS - FROM THE ASHES"

A Hallmark Movies Now Original Series

Now A One-Time Special Presentation to Hearties Fans on Hallmark Channel

Saturday, September 21 (10 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Wendy Crewson, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian

Grace and Lillian welcome Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Lee Coulter (Kavan Smith) from Hope Valley, who are in town to help rebuild Brookfield after the fire. Gabriel investigates the cause of the fire and pursues an eyewitness report that points to two orphans. Tess's tumultuous history with Lillian's family complicates the mutual attraction shared by Chuck and Grace. Having lost his store in the fire, Joe considers moving. Meanwhile, nurse Maggie Parsons (Hanneke Talbot) arrives in town, and Tess continues to feud with one of her neighbors over missing livestock.

'ALL OF MY HEART: THE WEDDING'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie Encore Presentation

Saturday, September 28 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott

Jenny (Lacey Chabert) and Brian (Brennan Elliott) are planning their incredibly romantic wedding. Emily's Country Inn is filled to capacity with happy guests. Then a distant relative of Emily's arrives and she stakes a claim to the house. The pressure is on as Jenny and Brian try to raise enough money to hang onto their home. They go for broke expanding her company, Jenny's Home Baked. Brian even considers a return to Wall Street. All of the wonderful friends they made in Bucks County are worried about their favorite couple, trying to figure out how to help. Jenny and Brian's enduring love will once again be tested as the wedding day approaches and they struggle to keep the house that brought them together.

THROUGHOUT 'ALL OF MY HEART: THE WEDDING,' Hallmark CHANNEL VIEWERS WILL RECEIVE ALL-NEW, NEVER BEFORE SEEN SNEAK PEEKS OF THE NETWORK'S FALL LINEUP.





