HOUSE OF KARDASHIAN Series Coming to Peacock With Caitlyn Jenner

No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians. To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.

House of Kardashian, a new tell-all series about the iconic American family, is coming to Peacock on November 16. Watch the trailer below!

With bold and entertaining storytelling, never seen before archive and exclusive interviews with those in their inner circle - including Caitlyn Jenner - House of Kardashian challenges the audience to think about the influence they have undoubtedly had on our lives.

Focusing on the three most powerful members of the Kardashian-Jenner family - Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner - this three-part series confounds expectations and what we think we know about the Kardashians, to explore their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.

The tightly controlled narratives behind the family’s relationships, scandals, controversial business deals and personal struggles are seen from a new perspective, revealing first-hand accounts from those close to THE FAMILY and within it. And their story isn’t over - as the family’s influence and ambition continues to grow, the series also considers where their huge power will take them and the kind of legacy they will leave behind.

