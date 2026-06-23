HOT ONES Gets Spin-off Series at Netflix Hosted by Sean Evans

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Hot Ones is heading to Netflix. A new spin-off of the fan-favorite YouTube series, titled Hot Ones: Extra Heat, will premiere exclusively on the streamer on July 13, kicking off with its first episode following Netflix’s 8 p.m. EST live stream of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The first set of guests will include Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro, who star in the upcoming Netflix comedy series The Hawk.

Hosted by Hot Ones staple Sean Evans, the spin-off series brings the critically-acclaimed Hot Ones interview format out of the studio to real locations. Each 30-minute special sees the guest partake in the show's signature 10-wing challenge paired with deeply researched conversations in unique on-location settings that are inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix— from live sporting events to film and series launches. Along the way, Sean and his guests take part in exclusive segments tailored to each destination, with surprise appearances adding even more heat.

"As a student of the late-night genre, I’m obsessed with the art of the interview and believe that these conversations warrant a level of scale and spectacle that sometimes can’t be contained by a studio. It’s exciting to partner with Netflix to continue to break new ground with the format, while keeping the core of what fans love about Hot Ones firmly intact," says host and executive -producer Sean Evans, Host and Executive Producer.

K.P. Anderson is the showrunner for the series, also serving as an executive producer alongside Evans, Chris Schonberger, Sarah Honda, and Aaron Cooke.

Photo credit: Kit Karzen / Netflix

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