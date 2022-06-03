HOME TOWN KICKSTART PRESENTED BY PEOPLE Delivers Strong First Season Performance For HGTV

The first season of HOME TOWN KICKSTART Presented by PEOPLE, the HGTV HOME TOWN franchise expansion series led by HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier and additional top network talent, attracted nearly 15.4 million viewers.

The six-episode season, which averaged a .51 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .65 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, documented teams of top HGTV stars who provided emotional renovations to the homes of local heroes and completed marvelous community projects.

Airing on Sundays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT, the series also garnered a .55 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .70 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In addition, it ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable premiere with P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 in its timeslot.

Fans have enthusiastically supported HOME TOWN KICKSTART Presented by PEOPLE on HGTV's social platforms, with content focused on the season to date delivering 5.6 million video views across the net's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and TikTok accounts.

Fans can binge watch Ben and Erin Napier across the HOME TOWN franchise in every episode of HOME TOWN KICKSTART Presented by PEOPLE, Home Town, Home Town: Ben's Workshop, and HOME TOWN TAKEOVER all currently streaming on discovery+.

Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE is produced by RTR Media Inc.

