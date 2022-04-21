HISTORY Channel Announces ALONE and KINGS OF PAIN Premieres Dates

The most intense survival series on television, "Alone," returns for season nine on Thursday, May 26 at 9PM ET/PT only on The HISTORY Channel followed by season two of the nonfiction series "Kings of Pain" at 10:30PM ET/PT.

This season on "Alone," for the first time ever, ten contestants FIGHT TO SURVIVE in the bitter wilderness of the Northeast shores of Labrador, Canada - a location known for being the hunting ground of the predatory polar bear. Survivalists are dropped off in undisclosed, remote locations and equipped with just ten survival tools, and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences.

The survivalist who endures the longest, facing total isolation, punishing weather, and deadly predators, will win the $500,000 grand prize. No camera crews. No gimmicks. "Alone" is the ultimate test of human will.

From the ultimate test to a very painful test, "Kings of Pain" returns with wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler "Caveman" Rob Alleva as they continue their scientific journey to get bitten and stung by some of the most dangerous animals and vicious stinging insects in the world - from an Arizona bark scorpion to a Mexican beaded lizard - to create history's complete and comprehensive guide to pain that will ultimately help save lives.

Season nine of "Alone" sets survivalists in a location with one of the harshest weather conditions yet. Enduring wet, snowy, merciless conditions, survivalists' building ingenuity, mental willpower and overall wilderness skills are put to THE TEST as they must build their own shelters, forage their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing.

Additionally, season nine will continue to captivate audiences with the introduction of two new original digital content series, "The Ride Back" (working title) and "Shelter from the Storm" (working title). In these two series, fans will get exclusive access to never-before-seen moments through enhanced episodes on VOD and digital playlists available only on The HISTORY Channel's official website and apps.

"The Ride Back" (wt) will provide an extended look at the raw emotions each survivalist experienced during their journeys before deciding to tap out, from intimate camera conversations to unfiltered moments right before leaving the isolation, to heartfelt interviews and footage of their journey to home base where it all began.

Alternatively, "Shelter from the Storm" (wt) will provide an enhanced look into contestant's shelters, including the pros, cons, dos, and don'ts that ultimately spell success, or disaster, for the hopeful survivalists.

On a mission to test as many animals as possible and continue to build upon entomologist Dr. Justin O. Schmidt's 1983 sting pain index, this new season of "Kings of Pain" captures Thorn and Alleva testing both native and non-native species from all around the world from a centralized location in southern California to maximize their time.

Following in the footsteps of season one, each one-hour episode chronicles both men as they safely extract the animals and execute the bite or sting on each other. They then rank their average pain results including intensity, duration and damage and provide personal footage of the shocking aftermath and side effects.

Onsite medic and venom expert, Dr. Ben Abo returns to monitor their health and well-being over more than two dozen stings and bites and to describe to viewers exactly what physical and physiological reactions are occurring within their bodies. Along this journey, viewers also learn about the history of each animal and its often-uncomfortable relationship with humans.

Deadly wildlife featured over this ten-episode season includes the orange baboon tarantula, black-throated monitor lizard, red imported fire ants, brown widow, giant desert centipede, horrid KING assassin bug, double bar rabbitfish, electric eel, California horn shark and blue tang - to name a few.

"Alone" is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Leftfield Pictures (an ITV America company). Shawn Witt, Ryan Pender and Dan Bree serve as executive producers for Leftfield Pictures. Zachary G. Behr serves as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel.

"Kings Of Pain" is produced for The HISTORY Channel by Propagate. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas and Russell Ford serve as executive producers with David Carr serving as executive producer and showrunner for Propagate. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef serve as executive producers for The HISTORY Channel.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both the series and the format for "Alone" and "Kings of Pain."

The HISTORY channel, a division of A+E Networks, is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events, to a signature slate of industry leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based scripted programming, The HISTORY Channel serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media.

The HISTORY Channel has been named the #1 U.S. TV network in buzz for seven consecutive years by YouGov BrandIndex, and a top favorite TV network by Beta Research Corporation.

Watch the promo for the new season of Alone here:

Watch the promo for the second season of KINGS OF PAIN here: