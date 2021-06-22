HIS DARK MATERIALS Begins Production On Third And Final Season

HBO and BBC One have begun production on season three of HIS DARK MATERIALS. The eight-episode third season is based on "The Amber Spyglass," the final novel in Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy.

Production will take place at Wolf Studios Wales stages and on location throughout Wales and England.

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, HIS DARK MATERIALS series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world.

Season three will see "Will" (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and "Lyra" (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.

Returning cast include Dafne Keen as "Lyra," Amir Wilson as "Will," Ruth Wilson as "Mrs. Coulter," Simone Kirby as Mary Malone," Will Keen as "Father President McPhail," Jade Anouka as "Ruta Skadi," Ruta Gedminstas as "Serafina Pekkala" and James McAvoy as "Lord Asriel."

Newly added cast include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje ("Suicide Squad," "Lost," "Oz") as "Commander Ogunwe"; Jamie Ward ("Tyrant") as "Father Gomez"; Kobna Holdbrook-Smith ("Zack Snyder's Justice League," "Mary Poppins Returns"), Simon Harrison ("No Man's Land," "Everest") and Chipo Chung ("Into the Badlands") are the rebel angels "Balthamos," "Baruch" and "Xaphania." Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as "Ama."