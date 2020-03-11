HGTV to Air Back-to-back Premieres of EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION

HGTV will feature a night of double premieres with two back-to-back episodes of the network's life-changing home renovation series-Extreme Makeover: Home Edition-on Sunday, March 15, at 8 and 9 p.m. ET/PT. Host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the award-winning actor from ABC's Modern Family, will oversee the incredible new home build for two military veterans and best friends, Mario Merlos and Ernesto Olivares, and the massive, community-led home renovation for Kelly Mayo, an assisted living caretaker.

For Home and Country

Premieres Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The night's first premiere episode will feature Jesse and hundreds of volunteers as they surprise two families-the Merlos family and the Olivares family-with a duplex. Best friends and former Marines Mario Merlos and Ernesto Olivares have struggled to adjust to civilian LIFE AFTER active duty, so Jesse and his team will construct their new home in a community built just for veterans. Special guest Ty Pennington, a highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer who starred in the original ABC version of the series, will team up with the EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe to install a new playground for the veterans' community, design a music therapy room for the Olivares family and create a dream playroom for the Merlos' young daughters.

From Tornado to Tear Down

Premieres Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The second premiere episode will spotlight the home renovation for the Mayo family, whose property was plagued with mold and water damage following a tornado. Jesse will join hundreds of volunteers, expert builders and the series designers Breegan, Carrie and Darren to give Kelly, her daughter and granddaughter a French Country-inspired home that makes dangerous living conditions a thing of the past. HGTV's Tarek El Moussa, star of FLIP OR FLOP and Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, also will be on-hand to offer his real estate expertise for the home's design and prep the home for the reveal.





