Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HGTV Orders New NO DEMO RENO Episodes Starring Jenn Todryk

HGTV Orders New NO DEMO RENO Episodes Starring Jenn Todryk

The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

Nov. 21, 2022  

HGTV has picked up a new 12-episode season of hit series NO DEMO RENO starring designer Jenn Todryk, the social media creator behind the @theramblingredhead that boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers.

After attracting more than 18.4 million viewers to her sophomore season, which was a Top 3 non-news/sports cable program among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 during its run, Jenn will continue to create breathtaking home renovations for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area without major demolition.

The busy mom of three, who captivates her social audience with her hilarious and relatable family life, offers clever design solutions and inspiring cost-saving ideas that translate into stunning home overhauls-often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

"Watching the energy and positivity that Jenn brings to all aspects of her life in NO DEMO RENO is like a breath of fresh air," said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. "Her passion is palpable, and her unique design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation. More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order."

No Demo Reno is produced by RTR Media.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be.

HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 77 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.6 million people each month; a social footprint of 28 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line.

HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service available on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Global Virtual Film Festival YALE IN HOLLYWOOD FEST Announces Full Line Up Photo
Global Virtual Film Festival YALE IN HOLLYWOOD FEST Announces Full Line Up
Yale in Hollywood will present its third global virtual film festival, Yale in Hollywood Fest, from December 1 to 3, 2022, with a three-day line up of feature and short films and an esteemed alumnae jury consisting of actress Robinne Lee, Obbie winning playwright David Henry Hwang, last year's festival winner actor/writer Jeff Locker and actress/current Yale student Sophia Mitri Schloss.
MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING to Be Released on VOD Next Week Photo
MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING to Be Released on VOD Next Week
MY APOCALYPTIC THANKSGIVING will be available to rent and own on global digital HD internet and satellite platforms on November 22, 2022, through Freestyle Digital Media.
Listen: Disney Drops DISENCHANTED Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Disney Drops DISENCHANTED Soundtrack
Available now, the Disenchanted Original Soundtrack digital album features seven all-new original songs written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on “Enchanted” garnered three Academy Award® nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New FeaturetteVIDEO: Take 'A Look Inside' THE FABELMANS in New Featurette
November 21, 2022

Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
November 21, 2022

'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in DecemberCHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
November 21, 2022

Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley,  Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday MovieVIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
November 21, 2022

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on NetflixVIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix
November 21, 2022

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).