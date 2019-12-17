HGTV Extends Its Talent Deal With Drew And Jonathan Scott To 2022

HGTV has extended its multi-year talent deal with the immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott through 2022. Best known from the Emmy®-nominated series Property Brothers, the HGTV stars also received pick-up orders for Property Brothers: Forever Home and a new season of the fan favorite competition series Brother vs. Brother. As executive producers at Scott Brothers Entertainment, the duo's production company, the brothers also will develop exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the network's programming and creative teams.

"Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms-linear and digital," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It's why we've ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother and why we have several new projects in development with them."

"HGTV is a great partner that's very open to exploring new content development approaches and has a collaborative, dynamic creative process," said Drew. "Our relationship with HGTV is special because of our many successes together, and we want to keep that going for a long time to come," continued Jonathan.

The brothers, who have a huge fan base on social media and are The New York Times best-selling authors with a new lifestyle magazine, Reveal, launching in January, are known for a winning combination of expertise, sibling rivalry and humor. Together, they have blended their design and building skills to help hundreds of families and millions of viewers realize their property and home renovation dreams. With their broad experience and complementary know-how, this dynamic, design-savvy duo can solve any home-related challenge.





