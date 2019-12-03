HGTV Announces New Year's Day Lineup

Once the ball drops, HGTV will ring in 2020 with a relax and recover, must-see lineup of New Year's Day programming that kicks off with a refreshed version of the nostalgia-filled hit series A VERY BRADY RENOVATION at 7 a.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Brady Bunch superfans Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, the updated episodes will include newly added memories, reflections and behind-the-scenes secrets from Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy). Since the renovation of the world-famous Brady Bunch house in North Hollywood began in November 2018, ET has followed its epic overhaul, so Kevin and Nischelle could not wait to revisit the completely transformed home with the Brady cast.

After a trip down memory lane, HGTV fans can dream of their own future possibilities with a marathon of MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME starring David Bromstad. The New Year's Day lineup also will spotlight the highly anticipated HGTV DREAM HOME Special 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers will get a tour of the stunning, waterfront home that is nestled among live oak and palm trees on Hilton Head Island. At 9 p.m. ET/PT, Jonathan and Drew Scott deliver another crowd-pleasing new episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home.

And, there's nothing better than one last party-especially on a school night-and HGTV will deliver. Kevin and Nischelle will return at 11 p.m. ET/PT to host HGTV House Party, the can't miss party of the year. In this spectacular special, fans will see Jesse Tyler Ferguson in a new sneak peek of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Additional HGTV stars and their upcoming 2020 series will be showcased in the preview show, including Christina Anstead (Christina on the Coast), Tarek El Moussa (Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa), David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Ben and Erin Napier (Home Town), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind), Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (Unsellable Houses). The best part: during the special, many of the HGTV stars give viewers a tour of favorite spaces in their own homes! With HGTV in the house, New Year's Eve has nothing on New Year's Day.

Here's the rundown of HGTV's New Year's Day lineup:

A Very Brady Renovation Marathon

Begins at 7 a.m. ET/PT

HGTV will kick-off New Year's Day with a refreshed version of the bingeworthy, nostalgia-filled hit series A Very Brady Renovation. Hosted by Brady Bunch superfans Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from ET, the updated episodes will include newly added memories, reflections and behind-the-scenes secrets from Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy). Since the renovation of the world-famous Brady Bunch house in North Hollywood began in November 2018, ET has followed its epic overhaul. Kevin and Nischelle could not wait to revisit the completely transformed home with the Brady cast.

My Lottery Dream Home Marathon

Begins at 11 a.m. ET/PT

Re-live lottery dream homes come true for winners across the nation as HGTV airs a marathon of My Lottery Dream Home, starring charismatic, enthusiastic designer David Bromstad.

Self-Made Mansions

Pilot premiere at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT

Self-Made Mansions spotlights self-made folks who have gone from rags to riches because of their hard work, determination and ingenuity-and it has paid off big time. Clinton Kelly, a design guru, entrepreneur and popular expert on HGTV sister nets Food Network and TLC, is just the guy to help these lucky people find dream homes they never thought possible. In this episode, the Speciale family, who appeared on SHARK TANK and have made millions on their oversized sweatshirt/blanket "The Comfy," wants to upgrade from their current 1500-square-foot house in Cave Creek, Arizona, to a much larger home complete with a chef's kitchen, dual home offices and a fully-stocked backyard with a pool, batting cage and putting green for their two kids.

My Lottery Dream Home

Premieres at 7 p.m. ET/PT

Meagan and Roy bought a single five-dollar ticket and scratched off a million-dollar win. They recently moved to Cold Brook, New York, but have always dreamed of a second home on Oneida Lake where both spent their childhood family vacations. HGTV STAR David Bromstad will help them find their perfect lakeside dream home, even with the challenge of a lengthy wish list.

My Lottery Dream Home

Premieres at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

In a stroke of luck, Nick bought a winning scratcher while out for lunch one day, instantly becoming $100,000 richer. Now he and his wife Robyn want to buy their forever home in Bangor, Pennsylvania. The couple tasks HGTV STAR David Bromstad with finding them a new dream home complete with their must-have amenity, a three-car garage.

HGTV Dream Home Special 2020

Premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Located on a barrier island of South Carolina, the HGTV DREAM HOME Special 2020 is about to become a reality. Tamara Day, star of HGTV's Bargain Mansions, and designer Brian Patrick Flynn unveil a stunning, waterfront home nestled among live oak and palms trees in the coveted resort town of Hilton Head Island. We'll follow the build dream team as they take this incredible all-season coastal home from inception to completion using the finest materials, reclaimed resources and custom architectural touches that echo the casual but elegant low country style of the south. The home's interior design, décor and pallet is inspired by the surrounding views of the salt marsh coastline, island wildlife and the incredible Carolina blue skies. This beach town home and the entire grand prize package will make dreams come true for one very lucky HGTV viewer!

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Amy and Kate fell in love with a vintage home in an urban neighborhood that is close to friends for their young twin boys. But, nine years later, some of the charm of their character-filled home has worn off. If they're going to stay, Amy and Kate agree that the house needs a major update, but they can't agree on exactly what needs to change. Real estate and renovation experts Jonathan and Drew Scott step in to overhaul the entry, living room, dining room and kitchen leaving them with a home they will both love for years to come.

100 Day Dream Home

Premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are a husband-wife team based in Tampa, Florida who create dream homes from scratch in the new HGTV series 100 Day Dream Home. They help clients design and build the perfect house-in the perfect location-from the ground up, in just three months. In this episode, soon-to-be newlyweds are ready to make their first big joint decision about building a home. Brian and Mika help the couple decide on their dream home's location, size and style-and promise to deliver the finished home in just 100 days.

HGTV House Party

Premieres at 11 p.m. ET/PT

There's nothing better than one last PARTY ON a school night and HGTV will deliver. Kevin and Nischelle will return at 11 p.m. ET/PT to host HGTV House Party, the can't miss party of the year. In this special, fans will see Jesse Tyler Ferguson in a new sneak peek of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Additional HGTV stars and their upcoming 2020 series also will be showcased in this spectacular special that includes Christina Anstead (Christina on the Coast), Tarek El Moussa (Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa), David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Ben and Erin Napier (Home Town), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind), Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home) and twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, (Unsellable Houses). The best part: during the special, many of these stars give viewers a tour of favorite spaces in their own homes!

HGTV fans can visit HGTV.com/NewYear to learn more about the New Year's Day lineup and can interact on social media using #HGTVNewYear.





Related Articles View More TV Stories