HERE'S TO US to Reunite Brini Maxwell & David Downing at Club Cumming

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Brini Maxwell and David Downing, collaborators who last performed together roughly two decades ago, are set to reunite for HERE'S TO US, a one-night-only cabaret show at Club Cumming in Manhattan's East Village on Tuesday, July 28, at 9pm. The program, co-presented by Club Cumming and the Outlet Arts Collective, will feature Maxwell and Downing alongside Downing's New York-based trio in an evening of story and song drawing on the spirit of downtown cabaret venues from the turn of the millennium, including Fez, Judy's, and Helen's. Tickets are $40 and the show takes place at 505 E. 6th Street.

Tickets are available online at www.brini.me. Club Cumming is located at 505 E. 6th Street, between Avenue A and Avenue B, in New York City.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Brini Maxwell made a name for herself as America's domestic doyenne on her eponymous Style Network series. The Brini Maxwell Show started in her own tiny apartment on cable access. She's been featured in WOW's docu-series Cumming to the Cabaret, as well as on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, CNN, MSNBC, ABC's World News Now, E! Entertainment Television and The Learning Channel. She also moderated the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum's panel on Authenticity in Design and most recently emceed the Miss Subways contest on Coney Island. Currently, she's producing new content for YouTube and hosting a popular crafting night at Club Cumming.

David Downing, Maxwell's longtime arranger and musical director, is a Florida-based marketing executive by day; by night, however, he's a pianist, vocalist composer, and host of the late-night Oh Yeah Show (http://ohyeahshow.com), whose second season airs this fall. Downing met Maxwell when he lived in Manhattan in the halcyon days before cell phones or the internet were a thing.

Club Cumming and Maxwell have both appeared in the docu-series CUMMING TO THE CABARET, which premiered on BBC Scotland after an earlier run on BBC in Britain and is currently streaming on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...