HBO's A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Begins Production On Season Four

Oct. 18, 2022  

Production has commenced on the fourth season of Robin Thede's Emmy®-winning HBO Original sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW, in Los Angeles.

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

The first three seasons of the series have garnered 13 Emmy® nominations and three wins. Season three won two Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

Returning this season as the core cast members are Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend along with three new featured players: DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore joining.

Robin Thede: "We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy® winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history! She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness. Angel, DaMya and Tamara are the absolute bellwether for the next generation of comedians! They sing, dance, act and make you laugh! They are going to surprise and delight viewers with their endless talents, and we can't wait to introduce the world to them!"

Creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for HOORAE; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media.


