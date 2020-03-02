HBO to Debut New Edition of THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED

An all-new edition of the unscripted series THE SHOP, UNINTERRUPTED from HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED, starring Maverick Carter and featuring a diverse lineup, debuts SATURDAY, MARCH 7 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Joining Carter will be NFL superstar quarterback, NFL MVP and SUPER BOWL MVP Patrick Mahomes; leading American film star Chadwick Bozeman; Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young; American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Roddy Ricch; actress, comedian and author Tiffany Haddish; agency executive, entrepreneur and author Steve Stoute; and marketing executive Paul Rivera.



The show will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

HBO Sports is collaborating with UNINTERRUPTED, to present this innovative, unscripted series. Presented periodically throughout the year, the show offers unfiltered conversation and debate with some of the biggest names in sports, culture, music and entertainment. THE MARCH 7 show was filmed in Chicago.





