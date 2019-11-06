HBO to Debut Documentary LINDSEY VONN: THE FINAL SEASON

Universally recognized as the greatest female skier ever, Lindsey Vonn went on a remarkable journey that was defined by unexpected twists and turns and dramatic peaks and valleys in its final chapter. Produced in conjunction with Teton Gravity Research, HBO's feature-length documentary LINDSEY VONN: THE FINAL SEASON intimately recounts the iconic skier's last competitive campaign while looking back on her transcendent career, from child prodigy to decorated Olympian to global superstar, when it debuts TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (10:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT) exclusively on HBO.

The film will also be available on HBO on Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners' streaming platforms.

LINDSEY VONN: THE FINAL SEASON traces Vonn's exhilarating story from her childhood in Minnesota, all the way to the World Championships in Are, Sweden this past February, for what proved to be the epilogue of her fabled career, as she earned bronze in her final event. Teton Gravity Research, widely recognized as one of the premier documentary production companies in the outdoor action, adventure, and exploration space, had a camera crew embedded with Vonn throughout the winter months, capturing the final, intimate moments of her skiing journey.

"Lindsey Vonn is a global icon of transformative force," said Peter Nelson. "No skier, woman or man, has ever exerted her influence in sport and culture - ever transcended to her stature. There are a lot of athlete documentaries today, but this film, at once heartbreaking and inspiring, takes us places unseen with an elite athlete like Lindsey, revealing the sacrifice demanded of a champion confronting her human limits to end an unparalleled career."

Lindsey Vonn says, "I am thrilled to partner with HBO to give viewers an inside look into my career and to share my story with the world."

Directors Steve and Todd Jones said, "Working with Peter Nelson, Rick Bernstein and the HBO Sports team has been a longtime goal of Teton Gravity Research. This opportunity was made even more special by the cooperation and collaboration afforded to TGR by Lindsey and her team during what continued to become a complex and incredibly important year in her life and career. The unprecedented access that we were given absolutely has made this film what it is. During our time with Lindsey and the piece, this became something much larger than a chase for a record. The film reveals her sacrifices, her unrivalled commitment to success, and the personal highs and lows associated with her level of talent and drive."

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Vonn and her family relocated to Vail, Colorado, when she was a young teenager to fully realize her skiing potential. Vonn made her Olympic debut as a 17-year-old in the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City and later emerged as a budding star ahead of the 2006 Torino Games. In 2010, Vonn overcame a shin injury in Vancouver to capture her first-ever Olympic downhill gold medal, only to miss out on the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi due to an ailing knee. Her comeback at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea was riveting and rewarding as she captured her third Olympic medal. With her sustained success, Vonn blossomed into a global icon away from the slopes, regularly attending sports business conferences, partnering with charitable causes, accepting speaking engagements as well as sponsorship and endorsement opportunities from companies that complemented her brand, including appearing in SUPER BOWL commercials, and more.

A spectacular racer, Vonn may not have reached her ultimate goal of eclipsing Ingemar Stenmark's record for the most World Cup victories of all-time, but her determined pursuit became her trademark as she competed in one the most dangerous, high-stakes sports in the world. Over the course of nearly two decades, the four-time Olympian compiled the second-most victories on the World Cup circuit (82); three Olympic medals, including gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver; and four overall World Cup titles. In a headline-making career dotted with obstacles and hurdles, the 34-year-old returned to the Olympic stage for the final time in 2018, where she earned bronze in her signature event - downhill - in the wake of her grandfather's death.

Teton Gravity Research is regarded as one of the premiere outdoor action, adventure, and exploration brands in the world. Known for original, custom and branded content. TGR's world-class storytelling has captivated audiences for more than 23 years. With 40+ award-winning films, numerous television series, and national commercial spots TGR delivers a global, multi-channel footprint. Teton Gravity Research is one of the fastest growing outdoor media brands with a thriving millennial audience, award-winning multimedia film projects, a rapidly growing experiential platform and unprecedented viral content. TGR is a proud member of the Surfrider Foundation, 1% For The Planet, BICEP, IMBA, and Protect Our Winters. For more information on TGR, visit TetonGravity.com.

HBO Sports has been recognized with nine George F. Peabody Awards for documentary production excellence over the years and captured 36 Sports Emmy(R) Awards for its documentary unit. The most recent was the Sports Emmy(R) for Outstanding Long Documentary for the 2018 presentation "Momentum Generation."

LINDSEY VONN: THE FINAL SEASON is an HBO Sports presentation of a film by Teton Gravity Research. Directed by Todd Jones and Steve Jones; produced by Todd Jones, Steve Jones, Brett Hills and Drew Holt; Executive Producers for HBO, Peter Nelson and Rick Bernstein; senior coordinating producers, Bentley Weiner and Jonathan Crystal; edited by Rose Corr and Justin Fann; written by Aaron Cohen; music by Andrew Sorge and Scott McKay Gibson. Narrated by Liev Schreiber.





Related Articles View More TV Stories