HBO Renews SUCCESSION for Third Season

HBO has renewed Succession for a third season, according to Variety.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Drama Programming spoke about the renewal saying, "We are elated that 'Succession' and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences. "We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today's world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, 'Succession' presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community."

Succession premiered its second season on Sunday, August 11. Season 2 follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Season two saw new faces including Holly Hunter, Cherry Jones, Danny Huston, Jeannie Berlin and Fisher Stevens James Cromwell and Harriet Walter appear in guest starring roles.

Read the original article on Variety.





