HBO Renews Nathan Fielder's THE REHEARSAL For A Second Season

HBO has renewed the critically-acclaimed comedy series, THE REHEARSAL, from Nathan Fielder, for a second season. The season one finale airs tonight on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

THE REHEARSAL explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life's biggest moments by "rehearsing" them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

A hit with fans and critics alike, IndieWire praised THE REHEARSAL as "a grand HBO experiment" that achieves "next-level entertainment," and Vanity Fair called it "as enthralling and bizarre as life itself."

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: "Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with THE REHEARSAL. We have no idea where season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent."

Nathan Fielder serves as executive producer, writer, director and star; Clark Reinking is executive producer (episode 101); Dave Paige is executive producer (episodes 102-106); Christie Smith and Dan McManus executive produce for Rise Management.