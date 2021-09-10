HBO Max Original Comedy Special AHIR SHAH: DOTS Debuts September 23

The Max Original stand-up comedy special, Ahir Shah: Dots, debuts Thursday, September 23 on HBO Max.

In his first-ever stand-up special, double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Ahir Shah, takes his critically acclaimed show Dots to London's Vaudeville Theatre for an hour of personal examination, whip-smart social commentary, and laugh-out-loud gags.

As Shah mulls over the values of Hinduism and how clouds are formed, the comedian opens up about being a smoker in an anti-smoking society, his British Indian identity, and planning a future for his yet-to-be-born children. As he seeks to navigate life's uncertainties, Shah brings his sharp signature comedic touch to this moving exploration of love, politics, culture, depression, and faith.

Ahir Shah: Dots is written by Ahir Shah, directed by Peter Orton, and produced by Bonnie Philp. Ahir Shah, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, Julien Matthews and Jon Thoday serve as executive producers.