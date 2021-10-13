HBO Max Launches SCENE IN BLACK Initiative

HBO Max Scene in Black, an audience initiative to amplify Black stories and talent, is now live on Instagram and Twitter. As part of this official launch, Scene in Black will begin to roll out new social content franchises for the platform, in addition to a lineup of in-person events that will take place across the country.

The platform will kick off with Insecure Fest on October 23, to celebrate the beloved HBO series "Insecure." Each event will consist of custom content and experiences that feature HBO Max talent and creators, provide resources for discussion and include conversations amongst Black thought leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and influencers.

As part of this roll-out, a new I Am Scene sizzle reel presents the Scene in Black manifesto, narrated by poet Cyrus Aaron, and highlights "Insecure," "I May Destroy You," "Euphoria" "Lovecraft Country" and more beloved programming on HBO Max.

"We continuously strive to develop thoughtful and creative, audience-first campaigns that strategically engage Latinx, Black, Asian-American and LGBTQ+ audiences," said Jackie Gagne, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Marketing, HBO Max and HBO. "With the launch of Scene in Black, we further that mission by curating a space to amplify and celebrate Black talent in front of and behind the camera while creating a path for the next generation of creators to share their stories."

Watch the new sizzle reel now: