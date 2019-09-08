HBO Max Eyes Joan Cusack-Led Julia Child Drama Series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is interested in an upcoming drama series that will see Academy Award-nominee Joan Cusack starring as famous TV chef Julia Child.

Lionsgate TV will produce the Julia Child series, which is currently unnamed. Other pilots under order at HBO Max include Practical Magic prequel Rules of Magic, John Wells-produced Red Bird Lane and Lena Dunham dramedy Generation, starring Martha Plimpton.

Other upcoming scripted series include Ansel Elgort's Tokyo Vice, Cristin Milioti comedy Made for Love, Paul Feig anthology Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick, and a Gremlins animated series.

Cusack has been nominated for two Academy Awards, for "In and Out" and "Working Girl." She recently starred in "Toy Story 4," reprising her role as Jessie the Cowgirl.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories