HBO Max Announces LOW COUNTRY: THE MURDAUGH DYNASTY Original Documentary Series

The three-part Max Original documentary series LOW COUNTRY: THE MURDAUGH DYNASTY exploring the legacy of the Murdaugh family, whose decades of powerful influence over the legal system in the South Carolina lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder, debuts THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 with all three episodes on HBO Max.

Hailing from a long line of powerful legal figures, Alex Murdaugh along with his wife, Maggie, and sons, Buster and Paul, enjoyed unparalleled sway over authorities, until Paul's involvement in a tragic boating accident thrust a level of scrutiny on the family's actions and legacy, revealing a bizarre and deadly chain of events. LOW COUNTRY: THE MURDAUGH DYNASTY questions the unchecked power of privilege - and the trail of death and destruction left in one family's wake.

Ross Dinerstein, executive producer and Campfire Studios CEO: "This case has captivated the country for over a year, and it would be quite an understatement to say, 'there's much more to the story.' In this series, we were able to offer new perspectives, new details and much-needed context to these infamous, both alleged and proven, accidents and crimes."

LOW COUNTRY: THE MURDAUGH DYNASTY is produced by Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios, with Ross Dinerstein, Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy serving as executive producers, and Brendan Daw, Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as co-executive producers. The docuseries is directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan.

