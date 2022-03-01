HBO Max Acquires Documentary Film THE BEAUTY OF BLACKNESS

HBO Max has acquired The Beauty of Blackness, a documentary film directed by Tiffany Johnson and Kiana Moore. The film is available to stream now on HBO Max.

The Beauty of Blackness chronicles Fashion Fair, the first cosmetics brand created exclusively for Black women created in 1973 by Eunice Johnson, the co-founder of Ebony and Jet Magazines.

The film examines Fashion Fair's rapid rise to icon status and how the brand surpassed cultural obstacles to overcome beauty standards that previously excluded people of color. Despite revolutionizing the beauty industry and becoming a household name for every Black and Brown woman in the 1970's, the brand faced a rocky media landscape and encountered challenges due to emerging competitors.

The documentary follows the brand's journey to present day where, amidst an evolving industry with a new focus on inclusivity, Fashion Fair Cosmetics has been revived under the helm of two entrepreneurs, Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack.

The Beauty of Blackness features interviews with renowned experts, models, makeup artists, performers, and other prominent figures who have witnessed firsthand the evolution of the category and who are celebrating and continuing to redefine beauty standards for people of color.

The film was created in partnership with Vox Media, the story hunters at Epic, Sephora - working with its media and content partner, Digitas - and was co-directed by Tiffany Johnson (Black Monday, Dear White People and Twenties), and first-time director, Kiana Moore, VP of Content Production and Head of Vox Media's Epic Digital.

The Beauty of Blackness will be featured as part of the Black Voices and Women's History Month curated programming on HBO Max.