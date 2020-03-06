HBO Latino to Debut Latest Comedy Special ENTRE NOS PRESENTS: NICK GUERRA: LOVE ME AT MY WORST

Nick Guerra is the man of the hour in HBO Latino's new stand-up comedy special NICK GUERRA: LOVE ME AT MY WORST, debuting FRIDAY, MARCH 20 (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) across all of the channel's platforms, including HBO NOW®, HBO GO®, HBO On Demand®, and partners' streaming platforms.

After a show-stopping performance on "Entre Nos: The Series," Nick Guerra is back by popular demand in his own half-hour comedy special ENTRE NOS PRESENTS: NICK GUERRA: LOVE ME AT MY WORST. Recorded in front of a live audience in San Antonio, Texas, the show features Guerra's hilarious stories of crazy ex-girlfriends, smoking pot in your 30s, Mexican versus American doctors, awkward dirty talk and a disastrous 4:00 a.m. trip to Whataburger. Nick Guerra brings the house down in this relatable, not-to-be-missed "Entre Nos" installment, only on HBO Latino.

This is an edition of HBO Latino's "Entre Nos" comedy shows. Entre Nos, parts one and two premiered in 2017; Entre Nos, parts three and four, as well as "Entre Nos: The Series," and "Orlando Leyba: Adorable in 2018," "Entre Nos: Spot On," "Jerry Garcia: It's Not My Weekend," "Entre Nos: Gina Brillon: Easily Offended," and "Entre Nos Presents: Erik Rivera: Super White" debuted in 2019.

Nick Guerra is one of the most exciting comedians around, quickly making an impact on the comedy scene both in live venues and on TV. Voted the audience favorite on NBC's Last Comic Standing, Nick made his TV debut on Comedy Central's "Gabriel Iglesias' Stand Up Revolution." Following "Last Comic," he made his late-night debut on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and went on to be featured in HBO Latino's "Entre Nos" comedy series. He appears weekly on the "True Scary Stories with Edi" podcast. Loved by comedy audiences in clubs, corporate events, private parties and colleges across the country, this guy tickles everyone's funny bone with his cool but energetic attitude, as he skewers relationships, family, and everyday life.





