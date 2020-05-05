HBO GO Secures New Distribution Partners in Taiwan

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales has secured another four new partners in Taiwan for the distribution of HBO GO. Its regional streaming service is now available to subscribers of Kbro, TWM Broadband, CABLE GIANT CATV and Pingnan CATV.

"These partnerships are significant and build on our long-standing relationship with Kbro, one of the leading cable TV, broadband and media companies in Taiwan," said Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China.

"HBO fans in Taiwan now have yet more ways to access our award-winning content, anytime, anywhere. HBO GO provides an effortless way to stream and download TV series and movies - whether it's the latest first-run blockbuster or HBO Asia Original."

The news comes shortly after the announcement that WarnerMedia had also tied up with Kbro Media, a subsidiary of Kbro Co. Ltd., on Workers. The series is from the team behind another HBO Asia Original, the six Golden Bell Awards-winning The World Between Us.

Premiering on HBO GO on May 10 at 9pm - with two back-to-back episodes followed by one new episode at the same time weekly - Workers is based on a best-selling book of the same name and stars Golden Bell-winning actor Christopher Lee and Alex Ko. The HBO Asia Original is produced in association with Kbro Media, as well as HIM International Music and produced by DaMou Entertainment.

Other WarnerMedia productions in Taiwan have included The Teenage Psychic and its sequel, as well as The World Between Us. Adventure of the Ring and Dream Raider will also air on HBO and HBO GO in 2020, with The Haunted Heart in post-production.

WarnerMedia's HBO GO service allows subscribers unlimited access to stream and download thousands of hours of non-stop and uncut entertainment. This includes the latest first-run Hollywood films and exclusive original content from HBO and Cinemax, as well as Asian series and popular kids' programmes, including Cartoon Network originals.

Within the app, the live TV function can stream HBO and CineMax channels. Each HBO GO account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices, and the service has Airplay and Chromecast functionality.

In addition to Taiwan, HBO GO is also available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.





Related Articles View More TV Stories