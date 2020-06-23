HBO Europe's FOODIE LOVE Available in the U.S. This July

FOODIE LOVE, an eight-part drama series produced by HBO Europe in Spain, follows two thirty-somethings after they meet on a foodie mobile dating app. They embark on a gastronomic journey, learning about each other through the mediums of jamón, ramen and fine dining from around the world. Yet while they bond over a shared devotion to Japanese yuzu and a distaste for foodie pretension, their insecurities and doubts fueled by the scars of their previous relationships may prevent them from tasting true love. FOODIE LOVE is the first television drama project from Goya Award-winning Isabel Coixet. All eight episodes will be available MONDAY, JULY 13.



FOODIE LOVE will be available to U.S. subscribers starting Monday, July 13 on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners' platforms. The series was filmed on location in Spain, Italy, France and Japan.



Laia Costa stars as an intelligent book editor who is somewhat suspicious of relationships. Nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star in 2017, Costa won the Gaudí Award for her performance in the multi award-winning film "Victoria," alongside a Best Actress nomination at the European Film Awards. Her film credits also include "Only You," "Life Itself," "Newness" and "Duck Butter," while television credits include "Cites," "Bandolera," "Pulseras Rojas" and "Carlos, Rey Emperador."



Argentinian actor and director Guillermo Pfening stars as a cultured, successful mathematician who is at times a little naive. Pfening won the Best Actor award at Tribeca Film Festival for his performance in the feature film "Nobody Looks at Us" and in his native country is known for television series "Supermax," "Valientes" and "Vidas Robadas." His film credits also include "Born and Bred" and "The German Doctor (Wakolda)."



Episode 1. "Just a coffee" What was going to be "just a coffee" ends up bringing two foodie strangers a little closer.



Episode 2. "Breakfast in Kentucky" An exotic cocktail can awaken hidden desire in a mysterious and magical twilight bar of broken dreams.



Episode 3. "Proust's gyoza" Insecurities, fears, sake, gyozas, and a ramen soup made with love... but the most unexpected taste can awaken ghosts from the past.



Episode 4. "Gelato di neve" The two DON'T have to be in Rome in order to walk through it together and discover the best ice cream in the world.



Episode 5. "The last supper" Uncontrolled passion in the most exquisite restaurant in Barcelona? If you're in love, yes.



Episode 6. "The perfect croissant doesn't exist" A Sunday morning in THE KITCHEN after a night of passion can mean more than breakfast.



Episode 7. "This is France" First road trip together, first disappointment; and life is too short to complain.



Episode 8. "An offering of tobacco, beer and chocolate" The lovers are divided as she makes a pilgrimage to face her past: can she lay her ghosts to rest and find her way back to him?



FOODIE LOVE is written and directed by Isabel Coixet, and produced by Miss Wasabi films for HBO Europe. Executive Producers for HBO Europe are Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews and Antony Root.

