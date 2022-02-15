HBO Announces THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE Series Premiere

HBO's six-episode first season of THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE debuts this spring. The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO has released new images from the drama series. The images include Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel.

An HBO and Warner Bros. Television production based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, is executive produced by Steven Moffat ("Doctor Who," "Sherlock"), Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; Joseph E. Iberti; and David Nutter.