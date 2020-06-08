HBO Announces Premiere Date for Latest Comedy Special ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS

The winners of the "Latinos Stand-Up!" comedy competition - Mark Viera and Alex Carabaño - take center stage in this new edition of the stand-up comedy special. ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS debuts on FRIDAY, JUNE 19 (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) and will be available to stream on HBO GO, HBO NOW, and on HBO via HBO Max and other partners' platforms.



Comedians Mark Viera and Alex Carabaño perform in front of a live audience in the latest edition of HBO Latino's Entre Nos stand-up specials. ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS feature the two comedians who won a stand-up comedy competition held in conjunction with the New York Latino Film Festival, with Viera and Carabaño coming out on top. In these sets, Viera talks about our smartphone life vs. "the beeper life" of his younger days, getting in trouble from innocent social media posts, and the "delete delete box," while Carabaño shares anecdotes about being short, astrology and dating, and having a family that doubted his heterosexuality. Let these two winners win you over in this exclusive comedy special.



This is an edition of HBO Latino's "Entre Nos" comedy shows all available on HBO digital platforms including HBO Max. Entre Nos, parts one and two premiered in 2017; Entre Nos, parts three and four, as well as "Entre Nos: The Series," and "Orlando Leyba: Adorable in 2018," "Entre Nos: Spot On," "Jerry Garcia: It's Not My Weekend," "Entre Nos: Gina Brillon: Easily Offended," "Entre Nos Presents: Erik Rivera: Super White" and "Entre Nos Presents: Nick Guerra: Love Me At My Worst."



Stay tuned for more details on the 2nd annual 'Latinos Stand-Up!' annual comedy competition.

