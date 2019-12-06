Gravitas Ventures to Release LIMERENCE

Writer/Director Tammy Minoff's ("I Am Not A Hipster," "Detention"), richly layered, award winning directorial debut "Limerence," cleverly tips the scales on Hollywood's approach to a romantic comedy. Women get to see themselves in female lead Rosemary-as complex, independent and real, breaking the stereotypes society has fed us. This independent gem of a film will make its global VOD/Digital & DVD release across platforms everywhere on January 7th, 2020 through Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company. "Limerence," world premiered at the Other Venice Film Festival, winning Best Audience Award, before going on to win Best Feature at the SOHO International Film Festival. This richly textured film starts conversations and continues to engage audiences across the most coveted demographics. A comedy about love and all the ways we screw it up. In "Limerence," as is true in life, love is the risk.

"We have found the perfect home in Gravitas Ventures for the release of Limerence," Minoff said. "I've always believed that falling in love and creating art share a similar kind of vulnerability. I hope that audiences can see a little bit of themselves in the characters and maybe even be inspired to take a risk in their own lives."

The directorial debut of Tammy Minoff, "Limerence" is a cleverly crafted revision of romantic comedy. A free-spirited, aspiring painter moves to Venice, California where she falls for a charismatic gallery director and learns that commitment is a choice... love is not. "Limerence" is about finding love, adapting to change, and realizing you may not be ready for what you think you want. Starring Tammy Minoff ("I Am Not A Hipster," "Detention") as the fearless "Rosemary," and Matthew Del Negro ("Huge in France," "Goliath"), as "Tom," they are joined along THE JOURNEY by Billy Aaron Brown ("Jeepers Creepers 2," "8 Simple Rules"), Jennifer Lafleur ("Big Little Lies," "Billions"), Evan Arnold ("Spider-Man," "Ford V Ferrari"), Jack Merrill ("In the Valley of Elah," "Grey's Anatomy"), Michelle Mason ("CSI: Miami," "Call Jane"), and Marissa Ingrasci ("Licking Lemons," "Pig Hunt"). This crowd-pleasing romantic comedy is written, directed by Tammy Minoff, produced by Brad Zions ("Kissing Jessica Stein," "Ira & Abby"), & Minoff, co-produced Chris Hayes ("Divergent," "Headgame"), and executive produced by Matthew Del Negro ("Huge in France," "Goliath") and Michelle Mason ("CSI: Miami," "Call Jane"), with Cinematography by Chloe Weaver ("American Vandal," "True Detective").

"Limerence is such an invigorating film. Tammy Minoff's directorial debut is full of charm and a genuine nature that should be cherished in the romantic genre. Boldly turning the camera on herself, she delivers a performance that was irresistible to the Gravitas team. We are very excited to be releasing a movie that embodies positive, joyful living," said Gravitas Ventures Acquisitions Manager, Nick Royak.

Rosemary (Tammy Minoff), an aspiring painter and free spirit, moves to Venice where she hooks up with Tom (Matthew Del Negro), a local gallery director. Their intense chemistry quickly and unexpectedly evolves into a serious relationship. This passionate romance is juxtaposed with Tom's best friends, May (Jennifer Lafleur) and Donald (Evan Arnold), dealing with the monotony of their long marriage and the possibility of starting a family. Complicating everything is Leo, Rosemary's oft inappropriate yet earnest best friend from high school Leo (Billy Aaron Brown). All their feelings about the nature of love will put their relationship choices to the test and the answers aren't always black and white.

Rob Kerchner of Push Worldwide and Jeff Porter of Porter Pictures negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers with Nick Royak, on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company.





