Gravitas Ventures Acquires Rights to THE KING'S DAUGHTER With Julie Andrews & Pierce Brosnan

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the North American distributing rights for the King's Daughter. The film, narrated by Julie Andrews and starring Pierce Brosnan, will be released in theaters on January 21, 2022.

The film also stars William Hurt, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, Pablo Schreiber, and Bingbing Fan.

Deadline reports that the film, which was shot at the Palace of Versailles, is based on Vonda N. McIntyre's 1997 novel, which was titled The Moon and the Sun. It follows KING Louis XIV (Brosnan) as his quest to immortality leads him to capture a mermaid's (Fan) life force, seeing his immovable will challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.

Watch the trailer for the new film below: